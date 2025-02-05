'Good Luck To The Feds:' NJ Gov. Murphy Under Fire For Comments On Housing Immigrant

"I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there’s someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point they are trying to get it to,” Murphy said at an event at Montclair State University on Saturday, Feb. 1. “And we said: You know what? Let’s have her live above our house above our garage. And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her.”

On Monday, border czar Tom Homan said Murphy's admission was "pretty foolish."

"I got note of it, won’t let it go. We’ll look into it," Homan said in an interview on "Fox News."

He said Murphy would be violating federal law by knowingly harboring, and concealing an illegal alien, and that he would seek prosecution.

"Maybe he's bluffing," Homan said. "If he's not, we'll deal with that."

Murphy's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Daily Voice, but a person close to the governor told NJ.com, his comments were misinterpreted. The woman he was referring to was here legally and has never lived at his residence, the person said.

The governor's comments come after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided a business in Newark on Thursday, Jan. 23, in which the city's mayor Ras Baraka said undocumented residents and citizens were detained without a warrant. Other ICE raids have been reported throughout the state.

Barak said a U.S. military veteran "suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned.

To view Murphy's comments, click here. To view the NJ.com story, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.