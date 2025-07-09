Golfer Struck By Lightning On NJ Course: Reports

The incident happened Tuesday, July 8 at the Ballyowen Golf Course in Hardyston at 2 p.m., according to 6abc.

NJ Advance Media identified the golfer as a 28-year-old Franklin Lakes resident. The outlet said he was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, which has a specialized burn unit.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that the chances of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million and nearly 90% of those struck by lightning survive.

Hardyston police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for information.

