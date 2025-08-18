Golfer, 36, Struck By Lightning On Morris County Course, Police Say

At 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a golfer struck by lightning while on the Pinch Brook Golf Course and was in cardiac arrest, Florham Park police said.

Upon officers arrival, lifesaving efforts were being performed by several bystanders who saw the man lose consciousness and stop breathing after the lightning strike, police said.

First responders continued CPR and the golfer was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment, police said. His condition is unknown, police said.

The Morris County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, police said.

