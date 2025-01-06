Light Snow Fog/Mist 27°

Golden Globes: NJ Talent Shines With Multiple Wins

New Jersey was well-represented at this year’s Golden Globe Awards/

Zoe Saldana and Jesse Eisenberg.

 Photo Credit: Kevin Payravi/Raph_PH (Wikipedia photos)
Cecilia Levine
Several Garden State natives and alumni took home top honors in some of the night’s biggest categories at the Sunday, Jan. 5 event hosted by Nikki Glaser.

Zoe Saldaña, a Passaic native, won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Netflix's "Emilia Pérez." The role has been widely praised as one of her most dynamic yet.

Sebastian Stan, a Rutgers University graduate, earned the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in "A Different Man." Stan was also nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category for his portrayal of Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

The critically acclaimed comedy series "Hacks," co-created by Paul W. Downs, a Sussex native, won the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, further cementing its place as a standout in modern television.

"A Real Pain," starring Jesse Eisenberg of East Brunswick, took home the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, adding another accolade to the actor’s impressive career.

