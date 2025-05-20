Trump Unveils ‘Golden Dome’ Space Anti-Missile System Costing Billions

President Trump has announced the formation of a massive, so-called "Golden Dome" antimissile shield defense system.

It would integrate ground-based interceptors and satellites to defend against sophisticated threats.

"Once fully constructed the 'Golden Dome' will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space," Trump said in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon, May 20.

Space Force General Michael Guetlein is expected to lead the project that aims to protect the US against threats from North Korea and elsewhere. He has extensive experience in missile defense and space operations.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that components of the system may incur costs upwards of $831 billion over the next two decades.

A similar program — the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), nicknamed "Star Wars" — had been proposed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, but never materialized.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.