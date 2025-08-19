Gold Standard? Rock Star Slams Trump’s 'Vulgar' Gilded White House Makeover

Former White Stripes frontman Jack White, a 12-time Grammy winner, likened the newly redecorated Oval Office to a “professional wrestler’s dressing room” and called the transformation “an embarrassment to American history.”

White took aim at President Trump’s latest White House makeover following Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, Aug. 18.

In an Instagram post, White shared a photo of the two leaders in a lavishly gold-adorned Oval Office, lambasting the décor as “vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy.” He quipped, “Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he’s almost fully achieved the movie ‘Idiocracy.’ ”

The changes to the Oval Office under Trump’s second, non-consecutive term have been dramatic.

Gold now dominates the room, from crown molding and ceiling trim to the presidential seal. Golden eagles perch on side tables, and gilded mirrors, medallions, and “TRUMP”-branded coasters abound.

Traditional plants, including a Swedish Ivy that had been prominently displayed, have been swapped out for ornate gold vessels, and the fireplace is now topped with a gold-plated trophy.

Trump also added more military flags and swapped out historical portraits and busts, including replacing FDR with George Washington and reinstating Winston Churchill.

Critics call the aesthetic “tacky” and “un-presidential,” while Trump’s allies dubbed it “the Golden Office for the Golden Age.”

White, age 50, is no stranger to social commentary. Born in Detroit, he rose to fame leading the White Stripes and later fronted The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather.

White is celebrated for his eclectic artistry and advocacy for analog recording. He will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.

