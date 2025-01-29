Go Birds? NJ School District's Delayed Opening For Eagles Super Bowl Has Parents Divided

The Pennsauken Public School district and Gloucester City School District announced two-hour delays for Monday, Feb. 10, the day after the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

"We feel this allows our students, families, and staff the ability to enjoy the game and still attend school safely the next day," Pennsauken Public Schools said.

Pennsauken High School is just 14 miles from Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles play.

"It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl," the Gloucester City Public School District said. "We feel that it’s important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families and still attend school and work the next day safely and well-rested."

Gloucester City High School is even closer, just five miles from the Linc over the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Parents were divided over the move on social media.

"That's absolutely ridiculous there should not be a two hour delay so people can watch football," one commenter said. "What kind of example is that?"

"For the people that are upset, it’s two hours. Two freaking hours. Do you understand how insignificant that is?" said one Eagles fan. "In 20 years, do you think it’s gonna make a difference? No it’s not. GO BIRDS."

