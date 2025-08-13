Glass Risk Prompts Recall Of Popular Coffee Brand Sold In 48 States

Dollar General Corporation has announced a recall of three lots of its 8-ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee due to the possible presence of glass. The recall covers products sold and distributed between Wednesday, July 9, and Monday, July 21, at Dollar General locations in 48 states.

The affected coffee can be identified by UPC 876941004069 and the following lot and best-by date codes printed around the neck of the jar:

Lot L-5163 — Best By 12/13/2026

Lot L-5164 — Best By 12/13/2026

Lot L-5165 — Best By 12/14/2026

Ingesting glass fragments may cause injuries including damage to teeth, cuts to the mouth or throat, and intestinal perforation. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

States Affected:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Customers are advised to discard the product and contact Dollar General for a full refund by calling 1-888-309-9030 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST daily or emailing customercare@dollargeneral.com.

