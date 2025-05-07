'Gladly Go To Prison:' NJ Man Admits Threats After Commentator’s Rabbi Remarks

Haim Braverman, 47, of Morris Plains, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to transmitting threats in interstate commerce, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced Tuesday, May 6. He entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin. Sentencing is set for Sept. 15, 2025.

According to court documents, Braverman posted a video on or about Sept. 10, 2024, in which he threatened a political commentator while holding a bat.

“You’ll get what’s coming to you,” Braverman said in the video. “If I could f**king kill you right now, I would... I’ll give you the steel bat. I wouldn’t even stop. I’d kill you. Dead... I’m threatening a death sentence against [the commentator].”

Braverman also added in a written post:

“[The commentator] needs to be killed.”

In a voice message sent to a group chat, Braverman said:

“After I heard what [the commentator] said, I will go to prison, gladly find her and kill her… I will find a fking weapon and fking kill her. I am outraged.”

Braverman told the court he was angered by comments the commentator had made about a now-deceased rabbi he respected.

U.S. Attorney Habba credited the FBI, under Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff James Gannon, with the investigation.

