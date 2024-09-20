Girl Listed Targets Of NJ School Shooting 'To See How People Would React,' Police Say

Bridgeton police were made aware of the threat of a shooting at the Broad Street School on Thursday, Sept. 19, they said.

"This threat was posted to Instagram and other social media applications," police said. "On the post there were many names listed as potential targets of the shooting."

Following an investigation, police tracked down the girl who posted the threat and arrested her, they said.

"It was learned during this investigation that the juvenile who posted the threat did NOT have any intention on following through with a shooting at the school, and the post was made to see how people would react," police said, noting the girl does not have access to weapons to follow through with the threat.

Police called the threat a hoax.

"It was also learned that the students on the list were picked at random, and there is no real threat that a shooting will take place," Bridgeton police said. "The Bridgeton Police Department would like all families, school staff, and members of the community to know that this incident has been resolved and handled accordingly."

