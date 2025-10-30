Girl Fractures Skull After Hitting Concrete In Ball Pit At American Dream Mall, Lawsuit Says

The complaint, filed Tuesday, Oct. 28, in Bergen County Superior Court, alleges that the West Hempstead girl entered the interactive Bubble Planet exhibit at the mall on Wednesday, April 16, when she fell inside a giant ball pit that lacked padding or a safety mat of any kind.

According to the filing, the ball pit floor was made of concrete, and there were no warning signs, posted safety rules, or employees monitoring the area. After the incident, the girl’s parents, Brian and Tzippora Lang, said they had to search for an employee to help their injured daughter.

The lawsuit claims a teenage worker eventually directed the family to Medemerge, a medical facility inside the mall. The staff told the family they could not treat head injuries and refused to assist them The Lang's later took their daughter to their family doctor and NYU Langone’s emergency department, where she was diagnosed with a fractured skull and subdural hematoma, the suit states.

The complaint names American Dream Mall, its owner Triple Five Group, and exhibit producers Exhibition Hub New Jersey and Fever Labs Inc. as defendants.

The family accuses them of negligence, unsafe design, and lack of supervision, alleging the companies failed to install appropriate safety padding, failed to warn of hazards and failed to staff the ball pit with trained employees.

The Langs are seeking compensatory and consequential damages for physical and emotional suffering, medical costs, and other losses.

Daily Voice has reached out to the mall and Exhibition Hub NJ for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.