Gilgo Beach Murders: 'Significant Development' To Be Announced By Investigative Task Force

The Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force – which includes the Suffolk County DA’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police – will reveal a “new significant development in the investigation” during a press conference planned for Tuesday morning, Dec. 17.

It will follow a scheduled appearance by accused serial murderer Rex Heuermann inside a Suffolk County courtroom in Riverhead, the DA’s Office said.

Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney, Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr, Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Robert Waring, and representatives from the New York State Police are also slated to attend the briefing.

Heuermann, a 60-year-old architect with an office in Manhattan, is charged with murder in the deaths of six victims, whose killings occurred between 1993 and 2011 in what became known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

The Massapequa Park resident was arrested in July 2023 and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. In January, prosecutors charged him in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

In June, Heuermann was additionally charged with murder in the 1993 death of Sandra Costilla and the 2003 killing of Jessica Taylor.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In all, police located the remains of 11 victims along the South Shore of Long Island, most of them near the town of Gilgo, over several months in 2010 and 2011 in what became known as the Gilgo Beach murders. Many of the victims were working as sex workers at the time.

In September, the investigative task force released details about clothing that was worn by the so-called “Asian Doe,” whose skeletal remains were found along Ocean Parkway in April 2011.

The man, who investigators revealed was beaten to death sometime prior to 2006, was found wearing all women’s clothing. He was most likely working as a sex worker at the time, according to Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

The victim was a biological male most likely of south Chinese descent, was between 17 and 23 years old at the time of his death, and was approximately 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-9.

He was found wearing the following pieces of clothing:

‘Chrysantheme’ blue ribbed short-sleeve shirt with crew neck

‘Rafaella’ brand shirt

‘Bill Blass’ pants and a “Bill Blass” bra

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the man’s identification. Tips can be submitted on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

