Giants Legend Eli Manning, NJ Resident, Not Selected To Football Hall Of Fame

Manning, who lives in Summit, was denied entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was unveiled at the NFL Honors show on Thursday, Feb. 6, naming only four players, the smallest lineup in 20 years.

The Giants quarterback for 16 years won two Super Bowl MVPs, twice defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He finished his career in the top 10 all time in passing yards and touchdowns, never missing a game due to injury.

But hurting Manning's case was a 117-117 career record. Hall of Fame voters told ESPN.com that despite the big wins, Manning was never considered the best quarterback in the league for much of his career. A four-time Pro Bowler, Manning was never named to an All-Pro team.

Manning will be eligible for election again next year, when quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald join the ballot. Bill Belichick, the longtime New England Patriots coach who Manning dethroned in those two Super Bowl wins, will also be on the ballot for the first time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.