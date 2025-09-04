Ghost Hunter Dan Rivera’s Autopsy Results Released After Annabelle Tour Death: Coroner

Rivera, 54, passed away Sunday, July 13, while leading the Gettysburg stop of the “Devils on the Run” tour, which showcased haunted artifacts including the Annabelle doll.

On Friday, the Adams County Coroner’s Office announced that Rivera’s death was cardiac-related and classified as a natural death.

“Mr. Rivera had a known history of cardiac issues, which were consistent with the findings,” Coroner Francis Dutrow said in the release. He also confirmed Annabelle “was not present in the room at the time of his passing”.

Rivera, a U.S. Army veteran from Southport, Connecticut, was the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research. He was widely recognized for his work with the Warren Legacy Foundation, which continues the paranormal investigations of famed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.

His sudden death drew tributes from the ghost-hunting community across New England and beyond. Rivera’s wife and four sons remembered him as “the center of this family and a pillar of love and strength.”

The Adams County Coroner’s Office extended condolences to his family and friends during “this difficult time”.

Comedian Mike Rife is now the legal guardian of the haunted doll, Annabelle.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.