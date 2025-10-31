Gayle King's CBS Future In Doubt Amid Paramount Skydance Layoffs, Reports Say

King is expected to leave the CBS weekday morning show as her contract approaches expiration in May 2026, Variety reported. The Maryland native first joined "CBS This Morning" in November 2011, anchoring the show through multiple format changes and co-hosts.

Sources told Variety that King may shift to a new role in her remaining time at CBS. The potential move comes as Paramount Skydance Corporation restructures the news division and cuts about 1,000 jobs across CBS.

In a statement to Variety, CBS pushed back on the entertainment trade news outlet's initial report.

"There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026," a CBS News spokesperson said. "She's a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."

King's potential exit follows a string of high-profile departures at CBS News, including CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson and "CBS Saturday Morning" co-hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson. Several correspondents and contributors were also among the CBS layoffs, including Lisa Ling, Debora Patta, Janet Shamlian, Nancy Chen, and Nikki Battiste, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The layoffs and programming changes are among the first major moves for Paramount Skydance since its $8.4 billion merger was finalized in August. The Federal Communications Commission approved the deal just weeks after Paramount reached a $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, who sued the media giant in a lawsuit that legal analysts widely described as frivolous.

Critics say CBS has taken a conservative shift since the merger. Paramount Skydance is led by CEO David Ellison, son of Oracle co-founder and Trump ally Larry Ellison.

Paramount Skydance drew more controversy after purchasing The Free Press for $150 million earlier in October. The "anti-woke" media outlet's founder, Bari Weiss, was also named editor-in-chief of CBS News, sparking fears about a potential right-wing pivot for the legacy newsroom.

Moving King would be a risky move for CBS, since she has been a consistent face of the network's showcase morning TV program. Despite consistent efforts to grow its audience, "CBS Mornings" remains in third place behind ABC's "Good Morning America" and NBC's "TODAY," according to Variety.

King, 70, is a close friend of Oprah Winfrey and is also editor-at-large of the Oprah Daily magazine. The University of Maryland graduate previously anchored for nearly two decades at WFSB-TV in Hartford, Connecticut, before joining CBS News.

In April, King helped make history as a member of the first all-female space flight. King was noticeably nervous before the Blue Origin flight, which included singer Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, a former journalist and wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Since its merger, Paramount Skydance has promised investors $2 billion in cost savings, and is expected to cut roughly 2,000 jobs, with most based in the US.

