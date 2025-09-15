GA Man Walks Into NJ High School, Confronts Teacher Tied To Ex-Boss Before Arrest

Jose Luis Lucas Domingo, 24, of Rome, GA, entered Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale before the start of the school day on Thursday, Sept. 4, Principal Joseph Occhino said in a statement to Daily Voice.

“Mr. Domingo was unauthorized to enter the building and found his way to the teacher’s classroom prior to the start of the school day,” Occhino said. “He approached the teacher on a personal matter that did not pertain directly to the teacher."

Occhino said the teacher asked Domingo to go to the main office, and he complied. Since he did not have an appointment or permission to be inside the school, he was escorted from the building.

The school’s Class III officer contacted Allendale police, who arrested Domingo for trespassing, Occhino said.

“As a result of this incident, the district has taken additional steps to increase security protocols,” Occhino said.

