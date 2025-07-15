Fyre Festival Brand Sold On eBay, Price Disappoints NJ Founder: 'This Sucks, It's So Low'

A bidder purchased Fyre Festival's notorious brand, trademarks, and social media accounts for $245,300 on Tuesday, July 15. The eBay auction ended at 12:44 p.m., closing a chapter in one of the most infamous stories in music festival history.

According to the eBay listing, 42 bidders placed 175 bids in the auction. The brand's winning bidder hasn't been announced as of press time.

The listing claimed the winner would have access to "the most talked-about festival brand in the world."

"Since 2017, FYRE Festival has dominated global headlines, generating over 32 billion online impressions — more than any other US festival brand," the listing said. "Now, the FYRE brand is for sale — a rare opportunity to acquire a globally recognized media engine with unmatched viral equity."

During a livestream of the auction, founder Billy McFarland appeared underwhelmed, NBC News reported.

"Damn," he said when bidding passed $240,000. "This sucks, it's so low."

McFarland laughed when he saw the brand that purchased Fyre Festival's intellectual property. The Millburn, New Jersey, native said, "It's funny," but didn't reveal the purchaser.

Fyre Festival became infamous in 2017 after the failed music festival left ticket holders stranded on a sparsely populated island in The Bahamas. Guests arrived at the purported concert site on Great Exuma to find there were no performers, emergency tents for housing, and unimpressive meals of cheese sandwiches and small salads.

The "luxury" festival earned tremendous criticism and countless jokes about its failure. Many people online took pleasure in the predominantly wealthy and social media influencer-heavy class of festivalgoers who were stuck on the island about 150 miles southeast of Nassau.

McFarland was later convicted of wire fraud and served about three and a half years before his 2022 release. Ja Rule co-founded Fyre with McFarland but was cleared of wrongdoing in 2019, with The Guardian reporting that the rapper's promotion of the festival didn't lead to ticket sales.

Fyre Festival's widespread problems and McFarland's fraud were chronicled extensively in two documentaries released in January 2019. Hulu premiered "Fyre Fraud" four days before "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened" debuted on Netflix.

Proceeds from the Fyre brand sale will go to victims of the original festival. Despite that, the $245,300 payment pales in comparison to the $26 million that McFarland still owes in restitution, TechCrunch reported.

After leaving prison, McFarlane tried to revive the failed brand by organizing Fyre Festival 2 in Mexico. The reboot promoted another event on an island off the coast of Cancún in late May.

Mexican officials denied the festival was ever approved.

"The municipal government of Playa del Carmen informs that no event with that name will be held in our city," officials wrote on social media. "After a responsible review of the situation, it was confirmed that there is no registration, planning, or conditions that indicate the realization of such an event in the municipality."

Despite offering tickets ranging from $1,400 to $1.1 million, McFarland later postponed the sequel and put the Fyre brand up for sale.

"After two years of rebuilding FYRE with honesty, creativity, and relentless effort, it’s time to pass the torch," McFarland wrote on the festival's Instagram page in April. "I've stood by my team, our partners, and our fans since Day 1 of FYRE Festival 2. Giving control of the brand to a new group is the most responsible way to follow through on what we set out to do: build a global entertainment brand, host a safe and legendary event, and continue to pay restitution to those who are owed from the first festival.

"The next chapter of FYRE will be bigger, better and built to last without me at the helm."

Fyre doesn't appear to be extinguished.

The brand is now advertising a "pop-up experience" at Coral View Beach Resort on the Honduran island of Utila. "FYRE Coral View" is being marketed as a raw, adventurous week of reef dives, beach bonfires, and island excursions.

The new event's website said the experience is trying to reignite the spirit that inspired McFarland to create Fyre in 2013.

"This isn't your typical vacation," FYRE Coral View's website said. "No cookie-cutter itineraries. No massive cruise docks or tourist traps. This is raw, organic, and unforgettable — exactly what FYRE was always meant to be."

FYRE Coral View is promoting minimum three-day stays between Wednesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.