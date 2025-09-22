Fugitive Found Hiding In Apartment, 2 Nabbed In ‘Tom Hardy’ Heroin Bust: Passaic County Sheriff

On Friday, Sept. 19, around 9 a.m., detectives located Tieshmere Adams, 23, at an apartment on Lyons Street, Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo said. Adams was wanted on a first-degree criminal warrant for narcotics charges, authorities said. He was arrested inside the residence without incident, according to the sheriff.

Later that day, detectives set up surveillance near West Broadway after receiving complaints from residents and business owners about open-air drug sales. The investigation started because numerous complaints had been received from concerned citizens and local business owners regarding open-air drug sales in that location, Adamo said.

Detectives said they observed Noel Arocho meet with Shawn Young inside a convenience store, where they engaged in a suspected drug deal. Arocho was allegedly found with a small orange pill of suspected ecstasy, police said.

Young was found with 29 wax folds stamped “Tom Hardy” containing suspected heroin, 39 plastic vials of suspected crack cocaine, 41 pills of suspected ecstasy, and $203 in cash, authorities said. Young was charged with three counts of possession of CDS, three counts of possession with intent to distribute, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute within a school zone.

