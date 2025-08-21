Frozen Shrimp Recall Expands Over Radioactive Contamination Concerns

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Southwind Foods, LLC, is voluntarily recalling a range of frozen shrimp products that may be contaminated with cesium-137, a man-made radioactive isotope linked to long-term cancer risk through repeated exposure.

This marks the second shrimp recall in a matter of days. Earlier, the FDA warned that certain frozen shrimp sold at Walmart stores could be contaminated with the same substance. The new recall expands the warning to additional brands and retailers.

The latest recall covers more than a dozen products distributed under the Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American, and First Street brands.

They include raw, cooked, and salad shrimp in bag sizes ranging from 6 ounces to 2 pounds. Shipments went out between Thursday, July 17, and Friday, Aug. 8 to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

No illnesses have been reported. The FDA said the products may have been processed by an Indonesian supplier under investigation for radioactive contamination in shipping containers and seafood.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers and avoid eating any of the recalled products. Items should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

Questions can be directed to Southwind Foods at 1-323-262-8222 during weekday business hours.

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

