Frost, Flooding, And A Coastal Storm: NJ Weather Turns Cooler, Drier, Forecasters Say

After a stretch of unseasonably warm weather, temperatures across New Jersey are expected to plunge into the 30s and 40s as the state turns cooler, drier, and breezier heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Cecilia Levine
Morning showers on Wednesday, Oct. 8, gave way to clearing skies and much cooler air. Lows tonight will dip into the 40s inland, the upper 30s across higher elevations, and near 50 along the coast.

Thursday will bring sunny skies and highs in the low 60s, with a risk of frost or freeze conditions across portions of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania Thursday night. Temperatures will drop into the 30s to low 40s in most areas, according to the forecast.

The Weather Service also issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for Atlantic and Cape May counties, in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday. Minor tidal flooding of up to one foot is expected in low-lying coastal areas, particularly during the morning high tides.

Forecasters warned that a strong coastal storm could impact the region beginning Sunday into early next week, bringing significant coastal flooding and high winds.

Residents are urged not to drive through floodwaters and to move vehicles from flood-prone areas.

