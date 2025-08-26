Frontier Airlines Expands As Spirit Fights For Survival: What To Know

Frontier announced 20 new routes, including some to Baltimore and Philadelphia, in a news release on Tuesday, Aug. 26. The first flights for the Denver-based airline will launch in November, with more service rolling out through early 2026.

The new service includes flights from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Houston (IAH), New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale, and Cancun, Mexico. Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will also have a route to IAH.

At BWI, Frontier flights to Fort Lauderdale and Houston begin Thursday, Nov. 20, followed by service to Cancun on Saturday, Nov. 22, and New Orleans on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. The new Houston-to-Philadelphia route begins Friday, Nov. 21.

Introductory prices start as low as $29 one-way.

"Frontier is not just about delivering low fares - we've made major enhancements, from product upgrades to the most rewarding loyalty program, and investments in technology and service," said Frontier CEO Barry Biffle.

Frontier's expansion comes as its main rival, Spirit Airlines, encounters major financial turbulence.

Earlier in August, Spirit said that there's "substantial doubt" it can continue operating over the next 12 months without raising additional cash. The airline reported a $245.8 million loss in the second quarter, CNBC reported.

To cut costs, Spirit has furloughed pilots, eliminated routes, and placed hundreds of flight attendants on unpaid leave. The airline is planning "liquidity-enhancing measures" to raise money, like selling off aircraft, airport gates, and real estate.

Spirit already overlaps with Frontier on more than a third of its routes, according to Deutsche Bank airline analyst Michael Linenberg. Frontier's other Northeast destinations include Boston, Harrisburg, Hartford, Islip, New York City, Newark, and Trenton.

Biffle says Frontier is positioned to capture Spirit's market share if its rival collapses.

"We see a clear path to being the number one low-fare carrier in the top 20 US metros," he said.

Biffle declined to comment to CNBC about merging with Spirit, a move that Frontier has attempted several times in recent years.

