From Council Chambers To Nightclubs: Familiar NJ Faces Among 39 Charged In Mob Gambling Ring

It wasn't just mobsters among the 39 people arrested for their alleged roles in an underground gambling empire run by the members of the Lucchese Crime Family. It was familiar faces in the community.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced the arrests on Friday, April 11, following multi-agency raids at 12 locations across northern New Jersey earlier in the week. Among the sites: Four poker clubs operating out of Totowa, Garfield, and Woodland Park, including two hidden behind functioning restaurants, and a Paterson business storing gambling machines.

Caught up in the crossfire was Prospect Park Councilman Anand Shah accused of managing poker games and sportsbook operations as part of the criminal enterprise, Platkin said. Operating under him, according to Platkin, were five subagents, including Michael Khoury, who works at the Madd Hatter in Hoboken, and Issa Sebahie, the father of Alex Sebahie, a Paramus wrestling star who was killed in a car crash on New Year's Day 2019.

Both Khoury and Sebahie, along with John Capone, Robert Filippini, and Jahed Ali acted as sportsbook subagents for Shah, Platin said.

Earlier this year, Khoury made headlines for booking Sean Kingston to perform at Madd Hatter to celebrate his birthday.

"My good client is a hardworking, successful individual, who has never been in trouble before," Steven Wukovits, Khoury's attorney said in a statement. "He is loved by his family, friends, and the local community. He maintains his innocence and looks forward to addressing the charges brought against him in due course."

Other defendants include Joan Santana-Suarez, who was arrested in 2018 in Dover for possession of oxycodone while carrying large amounts of money and Sam Shirak, who played football for Kean University.

Linda Gibilisco, who Platkin said acted as a poker club employee, appears to be married to Ralph Gibilisco. The AG says Ralph Gibilisco operated as a poker club manager, acting out of Cafe San Gennaro in Woodland Park.

Statement from Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah.

“I have been informed of the recent arrest of Councilman Anand Shah in connection with an investigation unrelated to his duties in municipal government. While we do not yet know the full scope or outcome of the legal process ahead, I want to reaffirm that this administration holds all public officials to the highest standards of ethics and accountability. Our commitment to lawful and transparent governance remains firm.

This is undoubtedly a difficult time for Councilman Shah’s family and those close to him. I ask that we allow the legal process to proceed without speculation, and that we respect the privacy of those not involved.

Our focus as a municipal government continues to be serving our residents with integrity, unity, and purpose.”

Authorities say the Lucchese members oversaw a highly structured criminal network that managed illegal poker games, gambling machines, and online sports betting websites, generating more than $3 million in suspected criminal proceeds.

The Lucchese Crime Family is one of New York's "Five Families," prominent Italian American crime syndicates that operate in the tri-state area, primarily in The Bronx and New Jersey. Fictionalized versions of the family have been featured in "The Godfather," "American Gangster" and "Find Me Guilty."

All the defendants have been charged with racketeering, conspiracy to promote gambling and money laundering, Platkin said.

