From Cape To Cuffs: Superman Actor Dean Cain Says He's Joining ICE

Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the 1990s television series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” announced his new role in a video posted Tuesday, Aug. 5. He urged others to join him in the one-minute clip, which resembled a recruitment ad for ICE.

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up,” he said.

The 59-year-old actor is a reserve officer with the St. Anthony Police Department in Idaho, though it’s unclear what position he will hold with ICE.

Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a centerpiece of his administration. ICE has arrested more than 200,000 people since he took office in January. This summer, Trump pushed Republicans to approve a major budget increase for the agency to fund his plan to hire 10,000 new ICE agents and 3,000 more border guards.

Cain called the effort "a defining moment in our nation's history."

“Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential,” he said. “Together, we must defend the homeland."

The announcement drew both praise and pushback from Cain’s 879,000 followers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Superman himself would be disappointed in you Dean,” one user replied.

“Not a chance,” Cain shot back.

Cain continues to act, write, and direct for television and film, but in recent years, he’s gained more attention as a conservative commentator. A vocal supporter of the MAGA movement, he frequently appears on Fox News and other right-leaning outlets to promote Trump’s agenda.

