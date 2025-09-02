Fresh Footage Shows Moment Cops Find Body, Mangled Car After High-Speed Pursuit

On the night of Oct. 18, 2024, a New Jersey State Police sergeant attempted to stop Scott Segreaves Jr., of Zuni, VA, for speeding in Holland Township, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Authorities said the pursuit was called off after Segreaves evaded the sergeant on dark, winding roads. Minutes later, the agency received an automated iPhone alert reporting a severe crash involving the same driver.

It took investigators about 30 minutes of searching a nearby stream and surrounding area before officers found the crash scene. Segreaves’ vehicle was overturned and severely damaged down an embankment near Stamets Road and Gallmeier Road.

"You guys, you might want to come over here, looks like I got the vehicle," an officer is heard saying while shining a flashlight on the mangled car and what appeared to be a body nearby.

Segreaves was pronounced dead at the scene by officers.

The investigation remains ongoing under policies that require the Attorney General’s Office to review all deaths during encounters with law enforcement, officials said, noting that Segreaves’ family was given an opportunity to review the recordings prior to their public release.

According to Segreaves' obituary, he "was known to be a hard worker" and worked as a laborer for Mayers Well Drilling in Quakertown, (Pennsylvania). He also worked at the Newport News Shipyard and the Norfolk Shipyard in Virginia.

He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing with his friends and family.

The recordings can be found here. The investigation is ongoing.

