Freed: Princeton Grad Student Held Hostage In Iraq For 2+ Years Released

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Tuesday, Sept. 9 that Elizabeth Tsurkov, was released by Kata'ib Hezbollah and is at the American Embassy in Iraq.

"I will always fight for justice and never give up, Trump wrote.

Tsurkov, a Russian and Israeli citizen, had been tortured for many months, Trump said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani said the release came after extensive efforts by his country's security services.

"We reaffirm, once again, that we will not tolerate any compromise in enforcing the law and upholding the authority of the state, nor will we allow anyone to undermine the reputation of Iraq and its people," Shia' al-Sudani said on social media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised her release.

"I spoke this evening with Elizabeth’s mother and Avital, her sisters, and in the emotional conversation I told them that the entire people of Israel are happy to see her home again," Netanyahu said in a statement.

She was originally abducted by members of the Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah, a radical Iran-backed militia group, in March 2023, while at a Baghdad cafe.

Tsurkov had been in Iraq conducting academic research for Princeton.

"After more than two years in captivity, I am deeply grateful that Elizabeth Tsurkov has been released and will finally be reunited with her family and loved ones," Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who pushed for her release, said. "Thankful for all who partnered in advocating for her release and for all who tirelessly worked to ensure her safe return."

