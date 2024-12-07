Franklin Lakes House Fire Kills Two Cats, Resident Treated For Smoke Inhalation: FD

Click here for photos of the fire.

The Franklin Lakes Fire Department was dispatched after 911 callers reported smoke coming from the house, according to police. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a working structure fire, prompting Chief of Department Chuck Bohny to call for additional alarms to bring in support from neighboring towns.

Franklin Lakes EMS treated a resident for smoke inhalation at the scene, while firefighters rescued three pet dogs from the home without injuries, officials said. Tragically, two cats were found deceased.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Arson Squad is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

