Fox Sets Launch Date For All-In-One Streaming Service: See How Much It Costs

The new app called Fox One will officially debut on Thursday, Aug. 21, the broadcasting giant announced on Tuesday, Aug. 5. The service will cost $19.99 per month or $199.99 annually.

Fox One will offer live and on-demand access to Fox's full lineup of news, sports, and entertainment content.

"We're eager to launch Fox One in just a few weeks and super serve our viewers with the best in live news, sports and entertainment content all in one place," said Pete Distad, who will be the CEO of Fox One. "In bringing together the full power of the Fox content portfolio in one service, we have created a great value proposition and user experience that will appeal to the cord-cutter and cord-never fans currently not served by conventional pay TV packages."

The launch is timed just two days before the start of the college football season, with Fox showing a game between Fresno State and Kansas on Saturday, Aug. 23. Fox One will include the network's sports properties like FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, and Fox Deportes.

The new platform will also unite Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Weather, and the Fox broadcast network into a single destination for viewers without cable or satellite.

"Users will be able to bundle FOX One and FOX Nation for $24.99 per month or the equivalent of $19.99 per month when purchasing the annual plan at launch," Fox Corporation said in its announcement.

Fox has lagged in the streaming industry compared to other networks. CBS-backed Paramount+ and NBC-run Peacock consolidated their content into one streaming platform years ahead of Fox.

The launch comes after Fox relied on Tubi, a free ad-supported platform, and Fox Nation, a subscription service launched in 2018, to reach audiences outside of traditional TV. Fox Nation had more than 2 million subscribers, Variety reported in March.

Fox previously planned to start Venu Sports, a streaming joint venture with ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal collapsed in January, with the attempt to capture sports fans as primary customers failing before launch.

ESPN is also releasing its first standalone platform that will offer its full lineup without a cable subscription. The $29.99/month app is also expected to premiere in time for football season.

Fox One will also feature artificial intelligence-powered personalization tools that Fox says will integrate live and on-demand video for users.

