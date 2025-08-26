Fox Channels Could Vanish From YouTube TV As Contract Deadline Looms: What To Know

Google said in a blog post that its agreement with Fox expires at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 27. If the two sides fail to reach a deal, those channels will disappear from YouTube TV.

Saved recordings tied to Fox would no longer be available if the blackout happens.

"Fox is asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive," Google wrote. "Our priority is to reach a deal that reflects the value of their content and is fair for both sides without passing on additional costs to our subscribers."

The timing might frustrate many sports fans. Fox channels could go dark on YouTube TV one day before the first full weekend of college football games for most NCAA Division I teams.

Fox Sports 1 will air a game between Buffalo and Minnesota at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28. If the dispute lingers into Saturday, Aug. 30, YouTube TV subscribers would miss out on the highly anticipated Big Noon Saturday showdown of No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State.

The potential outage also comes less than two weeks before the NFL kicks off, putting fans at risk of missing live broadcasts. Fox networks are also slated to show several key matchups during the last month of the MLB season.

If a blackout drags on, YouTube TV said customers will automatically receive a $10 monthly credit. Subscribers who still want Fox content could turn to the company's new direct-to-consumer platform, Fox One, which launched on Thursday, Aug. 21.

This is the latest feud between streaming services and content providers. Paramount Global threatened to pull CBS, BET, Comedy Central, and several other networks from YouTube TV in February before striking a multi-year deal.

Analysts estimate that YouTube TV has about 9.4 million subscribers, making it the largest internet-based TV bundle in the country, according to CNBC.

