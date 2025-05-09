Four Trucks Go Up In Flames At Route 17 Diesel Shop

The Lodi Fire Department was dispatched at 2:04 p.m. to 180 Route 17 South — the site of Atlantic Detroit Diesel — for a reported truck fire, according to fire officials.

Crews arrived to find four trucks on fire in the rear parking lot, authorities said.

Atlantic Detroit Diesel, according to its website, specializes in “the sale and expert service of diesel and alternative-fuel engines, transmissions, power-generation systems, and a wide range of related products, components, parts and accessories.”

Mutual aid came from Hackensack, Garfield, Saddle Brook, Wood-Ridge, and Rochelle Park, who assisted Lodi firefighters in extinguishing the flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

