Four Legends, One Stage: The Queens Tour Brings R&B Royalty To The Northeast​

This unprecedented event celebrates decades of timeless hits and showcases the unparalleled talent of these legendary artists.​

Each artist brings a legacy that helped shape the sound of soul, funk, and R&B. Chaka Khan, the "Queen of Funk," gave us hits like "I'm Every Woman" and "Ain't Nobody." Patti LaBelle’s ballads, including "If Only You Knew" and "On My Own," showcase her powerful voice and emotional range. Gladys Knight, the "Empress of Soul," is known for classics like "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)." And Stephanie Mills, with her roots in The Wiz and hits like "Never Knew Love Like This Before," adds a bold, soulful touch. Together, these queens define musical greatness.

While these powerhouse performers have shared stages at various events over the years, "The Queens Tour" marks their first full-scale tour together. It kicks off in May and due to overwhelming demand, a second leg has been added, extending the tour through October. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and resellers StubHub and VividSeats.

Fans in the Northeast can look forward to the following performances:

Dates have already been added so you know this is a popular tour; secure your seats promptly for this once-in-a-lifetime concert series.​

Don’t miss your chance to see and hear Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills, live and together at last, bring the soundtrack of generations to life.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.