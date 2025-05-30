Founder Of Legendary Rock Band Signing Books In North Jersey: Here's Where, When

Dave Davies, the co-founder and lead guitarist of the iconic band The Kinks is signing copies of his memoir “Living on a Thin Line” at Bookends in Ridgewood on Sunday, June 1 at 11 a.m.

The book traces the origins of the group, which was inducted into the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame, and tells the story of its rise to fame, delving deep into Davies ‘relationship with his brother Ray, according to a synopsis.

Davies also talks about how his band influenced everyone from The Clash and Van Halen to Oasis and Blur, according to synopsis, while also sharing stories about the times he rubbed elbows with legends like Jimi Hendrix and John Lennon.

