Found $100 Taped To A Bench? The NJ Guy Behind It All Isn’t Rich—But He Is Watching You

Samuel Norris, 42, has been unmasked as the good-hearted trickster known on Instagram as “Mr. Cash Drop,” according to a New York Post exclusive.

Since March, he’s been stuffing envelopes with $50 to $100 and stashing them in bushes, taping them to beach railings, and sliding them under rocks across the Garden State.

Norris and his girlfriend, Trina, started the project for fun — picking drop spots at random while driving along the NJ Turnpike, he told the outlet. His hiding spots include iconic locales like Tops Diner, the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and the Paterson Great Falls, to name a few.

“I just do this for fun because it is fun to watch these people come out and find money,” he told the Post.

With 125K Instagram followers and 11.6K on TikTok, Norris films himself hiding the cash — in pizza shops, public parks, even restrooms — then uploads cryptic video clues. Once the posts go live, the scavenger hunt is on as Norris sits back and waits.

He tells The Post most drop money comes from local businesses, who will pay Norris to tag their handles on his profile. But some of it comes straight from his own pocket.

