Fortnite Players Getting $126M In Refunds For Unwanted Charges, FTC Says

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced it’s sending out more than $126 million in refunds to players who were charged for unwanted in-game purchases, as part of a settlement with Fortnite’s developer, Epic Games.

The latest round of payments includes 969,173 checks and PayPal transfers issued on June 25 and 26, the FTC said this week.

This stems from a 2023 settlement in which Epic agreed to pay $245 million after the FTC accused the company of using deceptive practices to trick players into buying items they didn’t want.

In total, the agency has now refunded nearly $200 million to Fortnite players.

Earlier, in December 2024, the FTC mailed out 629,344 payments totaling more than $72 million.

Players who haven’t submitted a claim yet still have time.

The FTC said it is reopening the claims process and will accept new submissions until July 9, here.

Refunds are going to players — or their parents or guardians — who previously filed a valid claim. Consumers picked either check or PayPal as their preferred method.

Checks must be cashed within 90 days, and PayPal funds must be redeemed within 30 days, officials said.

And no, the FTC will never ask you to pay or provide your account info to receive your refund.

