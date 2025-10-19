Former Yankees Catcher Jesús Montero, 35, Killed In Car Crash

The New York Yankees confirmed his death on Sunday, Oct. 19, writing, “The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones.”

Local media reported that Montero died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash earlier this month in Valencia, the capital of the country's Central Region.

Born Nov. 28, 1989, in Guacara, Venezuela, Montero was signed by the Yankees in 2006 as one of the most promising international prospects of his generation.

He debuted with New York in 2011, hitting .328 in 18 games, and was traded that winter to the Seattle Mariners for pitcher Michael Pineda in a highly publicized deal.

Montero appeared in parts of five Major League Baseball seasons, playing with the Yankees and Mariners between 2011 and 2015.

He hit .260 with 15 home runs as a rookie with Seattle in 2012 but later struggled to maintain consistency and faced a 50-game suspension in 2013 for his involvement in the Biogenesis performance-enhancing drug scandal.

After his big-league career, Montero played in the minor leagues and in Mexico for the Sultanes de Monterrey and Generales de Durango. He later returned home to play in Venezuela’s winter league.

Montero was the son of Jesús Rafael Montero and Carmen Cristina López. He had two children, Loren Alejandra and Jesús Alejandro, both of whom have autism.

He was critically injured on Saturday, Oct. 4, when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Valencia. He died at a local hospital on Sunday.

