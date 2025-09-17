Former Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly Dies Suddenly

The cause of death was unknown as of press time, the mayor said.

The former chief retired in 2023 after more than 30 years of service. His father, Gene O'Reilly Jr., was also a Teaneck police officer. He died in February 2024.

"Chief O'Reilly was a fierce defender of his residents and we will miss his compassion that he had towards the job and the township," Schwartz said.

"This is a very sad day for Teaneck," Teaneck Councilman Michael Pagan said. "We are all so heartbroken.

"Chief O’Reilly was a great cop who dedicated more than 30 years of his life to the safety and protection of Teaneck and all of our families. I remember meeting him when I was still in high school and thinking to myself that he was one of the coolest cops I had ever met because he was so down to earth and so caring. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time."

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Volk Leber Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Anastasia on Teaneck Road.

