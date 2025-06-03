Former Soccer Player, 19, ID'd As Victim Killed By NJ Transit Train

At 1:28 a.m., Morris and Essex Line train 6907, which departed New York Penn Station and was en route to Dover, struck and fatally injured Dylan Faulkner, NJ Transit said.

A native of England, Faulkner moved to Summit at the age of 12, attending middle school and high school there, according to his obituary. After graduating Summit High School, he attended university back in England, his obituary reads.

Faulkner was a massive soccer fan, who played for Summit Soccer and Summit High School, while rooting on his beloved Manchester City, according to his obituary. He also played lacrosse in high school and college, his obituary reads.

When he wasn't on the pitch, Faulkner enjoyed playing the guitar and double bass, hectoring his friends if he believed they had poor taste in music, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parents, Mark and Kate, his sister, Ava and numerous other friends and family, his obituary reads.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist Faulkner's family with funeral expenses and other financial burdens. As of Tuesday, June 3, more than $23,000 has been raised.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Summit.

