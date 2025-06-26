Former Raven Justin Tucker Suspended 10 Games Amid NFL Misconduct Probe — What We Know So Far

The former Ravens kicker, currently a free agent, was found in violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, according to the officials. His suspension will begin on roster cutdown day — Tuesday, Aug. 26 — and he’ll be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

According to the NFL, Tucker is allowed to sign with a team, participate in training camp, and play in preseason games; however, he must serve the 10-week suspension regardless of whether he is signed or not.

“Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud,” Tucker’s agent, Rob Roche, said in a statement, according to Adam Schefter.

“He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter.”

Tucker, 35, was released by the Ravens earlier this year amid the NFL’s probe into multiple sexual misconduct allegations, as first reported by Daily Voice.

“We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision,” Roche added, according to the NFL insider.

“The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend.”

Tucker’s status had been under intense scrutiny since the league opened its investigation in April.

The NFL confirmed Thursday’s announcement was made in accordance with its updated disciplinary policies for off-field conduct.

The 35-year-old holds several Ravens records, including the most field goals for the team, and his 66-yard game-winning kick against the Detroit Lions remains the longest field goal in history.

Tucker previously denied any wrongdoing.

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider," Tucker's previous statement read, in part. "These claims are simply not true.

"I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years," he said earlier this year. "I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever."

