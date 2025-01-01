Former Princeton Football Star Tiger Bech Killed In New Orleans Pickup Truck Attack

Bech, a 2019 Princeton graduate and standout receiver, was in New Orleans for the holidays when the attack occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. CT, authorities said. The incident left at least 10 people dead and dozens injured.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been identified, was killed in a firefight with police shortly after the attack, according to the FBI. Investigators are treating the attack as an act of terrorism, the agency said in a statement.

Tiger Bech played football at Princeton from 2017 to 2019, making a significant impact as a receiver and kick returner. Over his three-year career, Bech caught 53 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

Bech's younger brother, Jack Bech, a former TCU receiver, expressed his grief in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter):

"Love you always brother! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us."

After his football career, Bech worked as a stockbroker in New York.

The FBI and local authorities continue to investigate the incident.

