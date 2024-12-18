Former Pompton Lakes Educator Jennifer Paradiso Dies, 44: 'Always Saw The Best In People'

“Jenn was an incredible wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who always saw the best in people,” reads a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $22,800 as of press time.

Jenn battled cancer twice, once in 2015 and again in early 2023.

"Where most would have faltered or given up, she courageously continued her fight never once missing a beat," the campaign, launched by her family, continues.

Jenn was born and raised in Hasbrouck Heights and Emerson and later found her calling as a teacher, according to her obituary on the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home website. She worked in Pompton Lakes and most recently within the Oakland school system.

"Famous amongst her family and friends for her heartfelt words of wisdom, celebratory themes and gift ideas and her ability to plan outstanding vacations and outings," her obituary reads.

Following her second diagnosis, "Once again Jenn got her mind, body and spirit ready for battle," her obituary continues. "Despite countless setbacks and complications, she continued to fight, always putting her children, husband and family first. This terrible disease took so much from her but it never once took away from her being an amazing wife, mother and role model."

Jenn is survived by her husband, Anthony Paradiso, their three children, Anthony, Dante, and Sofia, as well as her parents, Joseph and Kathleen Pecoraro, and a large extended family.

A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Paul RC Church, with interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a GoFundMe campaign launched by her family to support her children’s future education.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.