Former Penn State Star Julian Fleming Seriously Hurt, Girlfriend Killed In ATV Crash: PSP

Fleming, 24, was driving a 2024 Yamaha ATV with his girlfriend, 23-year-old Alyssa Boyd, in the passenger seat when a deer jumped into the roadway on Painter Lick Lane around 8:13 p.m. on Friday, May 23, according to the official crash report from Pennsylvania State Police and crash reconstruction specialists.

The ATV struck the deer, causing the vehicle to crash. Boyd “sustained extensive injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Fleming, who was not wearing safety equipment, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. He has since been released, 247 Sports reported.

Neither occupant was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash, police said. A recently deceased deer was found nearby, consistent with damage observed on the ATV.

The Troy Fire Department, Guthrie EMS, and Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists assisted on scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Fleming had recently concluded his collegiate football career with the Nittany Lions after transferring from Ohio State. Boyd, a Pennsylvania native and University of Alabama student, had often posted about the couple online.

Her final Instagram post, shared in November 2024, showed her and Fleming on a football field, captioned: “Proud of you 3🤍.” She later reposted the photo to her Instagram Stories in January, marking the end of Fleming’s college football career with the message: “And that's a wrap! Can't wait to see what's next in your journey.”

