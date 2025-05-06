Overcast 66°

SHARE

Former No. 1 High School Football Recruit Accused Of Killing Man In Florida Bar: Police

A former top football recruit for the University of Maryland is accused of opening fire inside a packed Florida bar, killing one man and injuring a bartender during a wild late-night brawl, police say.

Avantae Traeviyon Williams

Avantae Traeviyon Williams

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Volusia County Division of Corrections
McCabe’s Bar

McCabe’s Bar

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Avantae Traeviyon Williams

Avantae Traeviyon Williams

Photo Credit: Vou
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Avantae Traeviyon Williams, 24, of DeLand, Florida — once ranked the No. 1 safety in the country coming out of high school — has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting at McCabe’s Bar, according to the DeLand Police Department.

The chaos erupted around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, when a fistfight broke out between several men inside the bar on North Amelia Avenue. During the altercation, police say one of the men pulled a gun and started shooting.

Keshod Harris, 32, of DeLand, was struck multiple times in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. 

The bartender was also shot in both hands but survived.

Williams fled the scene, sparking a manhunt that ended Monday with his arrest by DeLand detectives.

“DeLand Police Detectives have worked tirelessly since this crime occurred,” the department said in a statement, adding that investigators interviewed witnesses and coordinated with the State Attorney’s Office to obtain a murder warrant.

Roughly 40 people were inside McCabe’s Bar at the time, and police are still asking for more tips from those who may have seen what happened.

Williams played defensive back for the Terps, appearing in 17 games and racking up 27 tackles and one interception. 

In high school, he was named a Sports Illustrated All-American and rated a top-50 player nationally by Rivals and 247Sports.

The University of Maryland’s website listed Williams as a defensive back for the Terrapins. He was not listed on the 2024 and 2025 football rosters. Williams was reportedly dismissed from the University of Miami football team following an alleged battery arrest.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact DeLand Police or Crime Stoppers.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE