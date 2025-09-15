Former NJ Resident, UPenn Grad, 37, Dies Hiking, Family Says

Andrew (Andy) Robert Wong, 37, of Bethlehem, PA, summitted Dragontail Peak in Leavenworth, WA, before falling to his death on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, according to his obituary from Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Hellertown.

Wong had just completed a weeklong Alpinism 1 Program on Mount Baker through the American Alpine Institute before attempting the Enchantments Traverse, his family said. He was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 5, and his body was later discovered along the trail.

Born on Aug. 31, 1988, in Bethlehem, Wong graduated as valedictorian from Palisades High School in 2006 and from the University of Pennsylvania in 2010, where he met his wife, Sloane Rasmussen. They married in October 2016. Andy lived in Philadelphia, PA, Basking Ridge, NJ, and Durham, PA. Most recently, he and his wife lived in Long Island City, NY.

He is survived by his wife, Sloane Wong; his parents, Ann and Henry Wong; his siblings, Ben Wong and Katy Wong (Christopher Chaffin); his nephew, Rostam Wong Chaffin; and his pets, Evie and Mr. Kitty, according to the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham in Durham, PA. Interment will follow at Durham Cemetery. Guests are invited to wear bright colors in honor of Wong’s love for vibrant sneakers and his adventurous spirit, the funeral home wrote.

Donations in his memory may be made to Chelan County Mountain Rescue or Social Tees NYC.

Click here to read his full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.