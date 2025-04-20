Former HS Athlete, US Marine ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In Fiery NJ Crash

William "Will" Swiderski died when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Route 37 and Colonial Drive on Saturday, April 19 in Manchester, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Brick Township's hockey team identified Swiderski as a former player who graduated in the Class of 2019.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of one of our former players, Will Swiderski," the post reads.

"Will, class of 2019, tragically lost his life yesterday. Will was a multi-sport athlete at Brick Township, although he only played hockey for a short time, his smile and outgoing personality will always be remembered. Will also served in the United States Marine Corps after graduation. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends."

Swiderski also played lacrosse.

Services have not yet been finalized.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

