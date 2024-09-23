Former Fire Chief Indicted In Crash That Killed Daughter Of Clifton Schools' Maintenance Worker

Timothy Moots, formerly a longtime member of the Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department, was operating the Chevrolet Silverado when he struck and killed Serenity Law, 15, of Ridgefield, who was on an electric scooter just before 7:40 p.m. Sunday, April 14, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

On Monday, Sept. 23, Musella said that Moots "made misleading statements to law enforcement in an attempt to minimize his involvement and hinder and obstruct the investigation of the collision."

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, a Bergen County Grand Jury indictment was unsealed, charging Moots with third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.

An arraignment for Moots is pending in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Serenity's father, Cordero, is a maintenance worker for Clifton Public Schools, who released the following statement after the crash:

Moots was not affiliated with the Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department at the time of the crash. Current Chief Robert Knobloch said, "My heart goes out to the Law family and I pray every day for them."

A GoFundMe campaign for Serenity's family had raised more than $45,000 as of press time.

