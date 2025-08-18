Former D1 Football Player Killed In Crash On NJ Farm Field (Update)

Loved ones identified Bailey Lenney, of Malaga, as the driver ejected from the sunroof of a vehicle that had overturned multiple times Saturday, Aug. 16 in a farm field after leaving Marshall Mill Road, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Lenney played Division I football as an offensive lineman for Alabama A&M, according to the team’s roster. Loved ones said he was known for his laughter, charm, and the way he always cared for others.

“Bailey was to be a first-time uncle in just five short weeks, looking forward to meeting his nephew, as his sister Jenna is expecting her first baby,” wrote Christina Sturgill in a GoFundMe that had raised $9,000 as of press time.

“He was best friends with his younger sister Tori, who was home making him dinner when the family received the worst news possible.”

Click here to view the campaign. Services have not yet been finalized.

