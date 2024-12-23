Forgotten On The Bus: 4-Year-Old Girl Never Made It To School, NJ Mom Demands Answers

Darielle Lugo said her daughter, Makani, was supposed to arrive at the Bargaintown Preschool in Egg Harbor Township around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, after being put on the bus by her father.

But Makani never made it to class.

The ordeal came to light when Darielle’s husband arrived at the school around 2:05 p.m. for a class party. After signing in with security, he discovered Makani had been marked absent.

“I thought it was a joke,” Lugo said. “[He] put her on the bus—how is that possible? I even checked my house cameras to verify, and I saw him leaving with the kids.”

Lugo immediately called 911 and rushed to join the search for her daughter. Makani was eventually found at Slaybaugh Elementary School, nearly six hours after boarding the bus, and more than 3 miles from Makani's preschool.

State investigators told Lugo that Makani had apparently fallen asleep during the ride. A child reportedly informed the bus aide that Makani was asleep, but the message was disregarded. The bus driver turned off the vehicle, which shut down the onboard video surveillance, Lugo said.

NJ Advanced Media says that a statement was issued by Egg Harbor Township School District Superintendent Kim Gruccio saying the bus driver and the bus aide are no longer employed by the district. Gruccio had not returned Daily Voice's inquiry placed Monday morning, Dec. 23 as of press time.

Lugo says the incident has left her daughter visibly shaken and hesitant to return to school. “She doesn’t want to get on the bus, and she doesn’t want to go back to school. She even said she wants to go to a new school," Lugo said.

The family is considering their options for the rest of the school year, including keeping Makani home or transferring her to another district.

“Everyone dropped the ball,” she said. “The school didn’t send me an alert, and the bus company is through EHT, not an outside company. Anything could’ve happened. Thank God it wasn’t too cold outside.”

Lugo says she’s grateful her daughter wasn’t physically harmed but remains haunted by what could have happened.

“She was hungry, her hair was everywhere—she must’ve been crying, pulling her hair, scared. Every time I think about it, I think about all the bad things that could’ve happened. Who was with her? Did anyone see her?”

The family has hired a lawyer and plans to seek therapy for Makani, Lugo said.

“I’m used to the happy Makani, but when it’s time to go to bed, she doesn’t want to do it anymore. It’s a horrible feeling, and now she’s acting not herself,” Lugo said.

“She’s normally very independent, but for the past few nights, she’s been waking up saying it’s dark.”

Makani’s mother remains heartbroken but resolute in seeking accountability: “At the end of the day, I just have to protect my daughter.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.