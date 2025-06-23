Fair 88°

SHARE

Florida Man Shot Truck Driver On NJ Turnpike: Njsp

A 32-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged after he shot a truck driver in the abdomen during a road rage incident on the New Jersey Turnpike in Edison on Friday, June 20, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
Sam Barron

At 10:15 a.m., troopers responded to the Turnpike after the driver of a box truck was shot in the abdomen while driving southbound, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

An investigation determined Eiver Rodriguez, who was also driving a tractor-trailer, fired one round into the front door of the victim’s box truck, Marchan said.

Rodriguez fled the scene, continuing southbound on the Turnpike, Marchan said. Virginia State Police located Rodriguez in Petersburg, Virginia and he was taken into custody, Marchan said.

He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of fraudulent government documents and hindering apprehension, Marchan said.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE