'Floor It... F— The Cops': New Charges Filed In Crash That Killed Young NJ Couple

Carlos Martinez, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was allegedly behind the wheel of a white BMW when he blew through the red light at Route 37 and Route 166 on Friday, March 7, killing Kiley Armstrong, 21, and Evan Fiore, 23, a couple described by their families as "inseparable" and planning to marry.

However, new details show Martinez was not alone: both Ryan Rivera, 18, who was filming, and Jake Beauchamp, 20, who originally denied driving, are facing major charges, according to documents obtained by Daily Voice.

All three are now charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, as well as eluding, hindering apprehension, and obstruction, according to authorities. On Thursday, July 10, a judge ordered Martinez, now 18, held pending future proceedings.

Police say the BMW was first seen speeding eastbound over the Thomas A. Mathis Bridge around 10:45 p.m. An officer attempted a stop, but Beauchamp shut off the headlights and continued fleeing at high speeds. For safety, officers called off the chase.

Beauchamp told investigators Martinez was driving the whole time, but surveillance footage showed him behind the wheel, prompting him to change his story.

With Martinez later behind the wheel, the BMW ran a red light at 118 mph just before 11 p.m., slamming into a Toyota Camry carrying Armstrong and Fiore. Armstrong and Fiore were pronounced dead at the scene while two other passengers, including Armstrong's twin sister, were critically injured.

Beauchamp told police Martinez had six or seven seconds to stop at the red light, but didn't.

A graphic video obtained by investigators shows Rivera filming and egging Martinez on:

"Floor it, this shit straight n----, go. F--- the cops n----... he turned it off n----."

Other videos from the group's Snapchat and phone footage show both Martinez and Beauchamp fleeing police, and Rivera filming each of them during separate incidents. One video shows Rivera drinking and driving, while Martinez sits in the front seat holding alcohol.

Rivera and other witnesses told investigators Rivera and Beauchamp yelled at Martinez to slow down, but the videos tell a different story.

Beauchamp also told police the car had malfunctioning headlights and a broken speedometer, and it had been modified to go faster. He said Martinez asked Rivera to record the joyride and send it to a group chat.

The three had been staying in Seaside with friends for the weekend and had gone out to get food after drinking, Beauchamp told police.

Armstrong and Fiore were remembered as a couple who loved vacationing in Cape May, dining at their favorite restaurants, and simply being together, according to their obituaries from the Ryan Funeral Home website. Armstrong even transferred colleges to be closer to Fiore, according to her obituary.

A joint funeral was held for the couple.

