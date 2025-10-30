Flooding Shuts Lanes On I-80 In Paterson

Drivers faced dangerous conditions on several major routes, bridges, and tunnels, with many lanes closed or completely blocked by rising water. Officials urged motorists not to drive through standing water and to check 511nj.org for live updates.

Newark

NJ 21 northbound north of Chester Avenue — All lanes closed (weather-related).

Jersey City

US 1&9/Tonnelle Avenue northbound south of Secaucus Road — All lanes closed.

New Jersey Turnpike Hudson County Extension eastbound exiting at Interchange 14C — Toll Plaza ramp to Grand Street blocked.

Holland Tunnel north tunnel westbound exiting at New Jersey side — 1 left lane closed.

Kearny

US 1&9 Truck Route southbound at Hackensack Avenue — 1 right lane closed.

Howell Township

US 9 northbound at Sunnyside Road — 1 left lane of 2 lanes closed.

NJ 36 both directions at Hosford Avenue — All lanes closed.

NJ 35 southbound near New Monmouth Road — 1 right lane of 2 lanes closed.

Union Beach

NJ 36 both directions at CR 39/Union Avenue — All lanes closed.

Highlands

NJ 36 southbound near Linden Avenue — All lanes closed.

Wall Township

NJ 34 northbound north of I-195 — All lanes closed.

NJ 71 both directions south of CR 18/16th Avenue — All lanes closed.

Deal

NJ 71 both directions at Roseld Avenue — All lanes closed.

Neptune City

NJ 35 both directions north of Sylvania Avenue — All lanes closed.

Brick Township

NJ 70 westbound east of CR 631/Brick Boulevard — All lanes closed.

Ocean Township

NJ 35 southbound at CR 40/Sunset Avenue — All lanes closed.

Seaside Park

NJ 35 both directions north of CR 14/5th Avenue — All lanes closed.

Toms River

NJ 37 both directions west of Mathis Bridge — Multiple lanes closed in both directions.

Bordentown Township

US 206 both directions near Dunns Mill Road — Right shoulder closed.

Elizabeth

North Avenue eastbound between Kapkowski Road and Prologis Road — 2 right lanes blocked.

Ewing Township

NJ 31 both directions north of CR 622/Olden Avenue — All lanes closed.

Franklin Lakes

NJ 208 southbound north of Ewing Avenue — All lanes closed.

Paterson

I-80 eastbound at Exit 60/NJ 20 — 2 right lanes closed.

Parsippany-Troy Hills

I-80 westbound west of Exit 42 (US 202/Littleton Road) — 1 right lane closed.

