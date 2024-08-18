Flood, Severe Thunderstorm Watches Issued Across NJ; Crashes, Flooding Close Major Roadways

The National Weather Service warned of a line of storms with potential to produce gusty winds and heavy rain was working eastward toward parts of North Jersey. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all 21 counties through 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

A flood watch was issued for Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, western Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Salem Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties through 10 p.m.

Click here for details on the watches, warnings, and advisories.

Flooding was already happening in some parts of the state closing the following roadways:

All lanes of Route 287 were closed in Morristown

Route 23 southbound in Butler

Route 10 west in Randolph

Major crashes/closures include:

A downed tree closed all lanes of Route 206 in Byram Township.

A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 78 in Clinton was causing up to 20 minutes in delays.

